HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases Shares of 990 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $5,047,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

