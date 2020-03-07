Hasbro, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAS. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

HAS stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. Hasbro has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

