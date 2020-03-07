HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

HVRRY stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.