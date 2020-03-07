Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,281 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 52,989 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.52.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

