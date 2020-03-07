Hallador Energy (HNRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

