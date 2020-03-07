Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Target were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $105.95 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

