Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $57,609,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $55,828,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,066,000 after purchasing an additional 502,922 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,399,000 after purchasing an additional 486,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 120.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 406,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

