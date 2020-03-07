Guy Melamed Sells 56,233 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,559.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.