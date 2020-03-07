Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $130.18, but opened at $112.48. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 4,912,621 shares.

GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,305.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.00, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

