Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $130.18, but opened at $112.48. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 4,912,621 shares.
GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.
In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,305.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.00, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.04.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.
