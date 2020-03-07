GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.