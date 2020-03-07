GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $166.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.21. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.