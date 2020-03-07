GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. Unilever NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $63.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

