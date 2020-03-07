GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,307,000. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $161.13 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.52.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

