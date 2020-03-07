GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 561 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

