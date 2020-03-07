GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,880 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Plug Power by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 505,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 109,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.16. Plug Power Inc has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,606,569 shares of company stock worth $7,979,003 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.