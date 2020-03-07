GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 88.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

TRP opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

