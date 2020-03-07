GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,355 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

