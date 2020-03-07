GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

