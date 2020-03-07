Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.18.

NYSE PAC opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

