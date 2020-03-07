Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 20,015 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $31,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

NYSE:XEL opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.