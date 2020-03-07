Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $132.58 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.10 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,466 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,980. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

