Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31.83 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.