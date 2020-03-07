Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31.36 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.22% of Quest Diagnostics worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $21,210,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 1,100 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $119,922.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,793 shares of company stock worth $308,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

