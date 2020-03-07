Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31.16 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,368 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $31,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,054,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after buying an additional 429,090 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,460 shares of company stock worth $4,083,557 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

