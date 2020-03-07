Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,507 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of AES worth $29,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in AES by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $16.82 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1433 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

