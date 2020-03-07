Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $703.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.42.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

