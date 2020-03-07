Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 69,287 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,287 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.32.

Shares of FDX opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.42. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

