Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $621.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $192,063.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

