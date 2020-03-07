Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

Shares of GTIM opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, Director Robert J. Stetson bought 28,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $42,376.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,751 shares of company stock valued at $111,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

