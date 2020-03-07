Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. EDP Renovaveis has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

EDP Renovaveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

