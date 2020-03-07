Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. EDP Renovaveis has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.
EDP Renovaveis Company Profile
