Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.47. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

