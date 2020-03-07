Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Boosted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 409.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

