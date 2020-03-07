Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) – Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geodrill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year.

Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.60.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

