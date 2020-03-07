Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,786 shares of company stock worth $339,321 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 504.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Genesco by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Genesco by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 181,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $7,740,000.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

