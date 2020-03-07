General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 2.20

Media stories about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a daily sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE GM opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

