General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.08, approximately 107,908,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 70,321,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $908,096,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

