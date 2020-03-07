Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.54, 1,514,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 880,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Specifically, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $9,040,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Garrett Motion by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,468 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Garrett Motion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

