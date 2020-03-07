FY2021 EPS Estimates for LI NING CO LTD/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LI NING CO LTD/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now anticipates that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LI NING CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. LI NING CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35.

LI NING CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

