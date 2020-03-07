FY2020 EPS Estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.02). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of VRNA opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.75. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

