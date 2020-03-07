FY2020 EPS Estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.02). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.
About VERONA PHARMA P/S
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
