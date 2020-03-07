FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Lowered by Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PB. Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.79 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

