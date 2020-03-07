FY2020 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Decreased by B. Riley

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCHP. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

MCHP opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

