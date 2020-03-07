FY2020 EPS Estimates for GreenSky Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for GreenSky in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.04.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

