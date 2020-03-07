FY2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Raised by Capital One Financial

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

EOG stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

