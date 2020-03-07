FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $50.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $52.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG opened at $1,298.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $952.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,455.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock worth $346,883,661. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.