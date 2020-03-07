FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMTS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.25 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

