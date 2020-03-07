FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $130.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

