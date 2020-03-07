FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,560 shares of company stock worth $160,065. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

