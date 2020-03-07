Frontera Energy’s (FEC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on Frontera Energy from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Shares of FEC opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.55 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.