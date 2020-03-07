Franco Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Franco Nevada to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $122.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.64.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

