Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forescout Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $339,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $261,862.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 1,201,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 204,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

